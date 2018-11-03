Labour Party conference to debate housing and health

The Labour Party conference is continuing in Dublin today.

The conference will debate motions on housing and health – with the party saying affordable housing should be available to everyone.

Another motion will aim to bind the party to a set of clear red lines should the option to support or go into government come into play after the next election.

The Cervical Check controversy is also on the agenda - with campaigners Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walshe and Stephen Teap set to be presented with a special award by Labour Women.

The party's health spokesperson Alan Kelly said it will be an emotional and special moment.

Brendan Howlin addressing the Labour conference on its opening night. Says the government is a shambles pic.twitter.com/1Iy7ne9SHt — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 2, 2018

Party leader Brendan Howlin launched the conference last night – using his speech to take aim at Minister Shane Ross, his BusConnects plan and the government in general.

“Apparently he was planning to make a submission on it – to himself,” he said.

“It is just one example of how the current Government is in fact a shambles.”

He said the current government “inherited an economy that was well on the way to recovery.”

“But they don’t know how to use that opportunity that had been given to them to make the necessary, real and substantial changes to improve the lives of our people.”

With more people using our roads and the impending threat of climate change, we to provide accessible and sustainable public transport options for all of our citizens. #aNewRepublic #LP18 pic.twitter.com/ntUUax2sb4 — The Labour Party (@labour) November 2, 2018

A motion about party leadership will be considered later - it would allow Senators and not just TDs to be elected as Labour leader - which could open up the pool of potential successors to Brendan Howlin to the likes of Aodhan O'Riordain, Ged Nash and Ivana Bacik.

Meanwhile Labour Youth has called on RTÉ to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel continues with plans to host the competition in Jerusalem.