LGBT rainbow choir to protest outside World Meeting of Families

A rainbow choir made up of LGBT singers will perform two protest songs outside the World Meeting of Families in Dublin later today.

It comes as new Government research shows that one third of Irish families no longer fit in to the traditional definition of the family.

Single parents, gay parents and co-habiting couples are now almost as prevalent as the 'nuclear' family.

The meeting will see a discussion on respecting LGBT members of the Church – however LGBT members were refused permission to have a stand at the event.

One of the organisers of the protest, Ursula Halligan, said their voices cannot remain silent.

“We believe that regardless of anyone’s beliefs or religion, the LGBTI voice cannot remain silent when a group in society – be it Church or State – refuses to respect and recognise the dignity and equality of LGBTI people,” she said.

Organisers of the Catholic event were criticised earlier this year after it emerged that images of a gay couple had been removed from promotional literature.

The choir will sing two songs, “Something Inside So Strong” and the Sister Sledge hit, “We Are Family.”

Meanwhile, gardaí are increasing patrols during the Pope’s visit amid fears burglars will target empty homes as pilgrims attend events.

Homeowners are being advised to ask neighbours to keep an eye on their houses whilst they're out.

It comes amid controversy over Garda security restrictions in Dublin City Centre.

Residents in the Church Street area are being asked to carry a utility bill, if they want to access the area.

Elizabeth Farries from The Irish Council for Civil Liberties says gardaí need to be mindful of people's privacy.

“The Garda are still required to ensure that the way they gather this information is lawful, is necessary and is proportionate,” she said.

“Compelling people to produce their personal data in order to gain access to their own homes is a highly intrusive act which triggers privacy rights under both European and international human rights laws.”

The second day of the event will see a range of discussion – including marriage and parenting, women in developing countries and coping with addiction.

The event comes to a close tomorrow ahead of the Pope’s visit to Ireland on Saturday.