Krispy Kreme asks Dublin drive-through customers to stop honking car horns

A new 24/7 drive-through donut shop in Dublin is asking customers to stop beeping their horns as they wait in line.

Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown opened last week, and has seen steady queues of people - both on-foot and in their cars.

It is one of the brand's biggest outlets in Europe, and its first in Ireland.

The opening has created 120 mostly local jobs.

However the company says "a small number of customers" are honking their horns late at night.

It is to put up signs, asking people to be respectful of their surroundings.

In a statement, Krispy Kreme says: "Following from the well-received opening of our new store in Blanchardstown Centre, we are aware that a small number of customers using the drive thru service have been beeping their car horns late at night.

"We are naturally asking them to stop and we do apologise to local residents who are affected by this.

"To help encourage drivers to be respectful of residents we are getting signage made asking them to be quiet in the area and looking into other options to improve the situation.

"We are also engaging with the centre management team to control traffic congestion in the store vicinity.

"We are working to prevent this and we ask all customers coming to the drive thru to respect the area and the residents who live nearby."