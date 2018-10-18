Kleenex to re-brand 'Mansize' tissues following sexist complaints

The product is to be labelled as 'Extra Large'

Business & Tech
Kleenex to re-brand &#39;Mansize&#39; tissues following sexist complaints

Image: Kleenex

Tissue maker Kleenex is to re-brand its 'Mansize' boxes, after claims the name is sexist.

The firm has responded to those complaining on social media - saying boxes will now be labelled as 'Extra Large' instead.

The company said: "We recently made changes to our Mansize branding and will now be labeled as Extra Large keep an eye out in shops".

But opinion appears mixed on the change.

One Twitter user suggested: "Do women have different colds to men which mean they have different tissues?".

While another said: "I'm female, and I don't feel 'unequal' by using a product named 'Mansize'. I actually prefer these ones".

Another gave an example of why she thought the change should happen.

Kleenex For Men tissues were launched in 1956.

The company is part of Kimberly-Clark, whose brands include Andrex and Huggies.

Its products are sold in more than 175 countries and locations.