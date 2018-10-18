Kleenex to re-brand 'Mansize' tissues following sexist complaints

Tissue maker Kleenex is to re-brand its 'Mansize' boxes, after claims the name is sexist.

The firm has responded to those complaining on social media - saying boxes will now be labelled as 'Extra Large' instead.

The company said: "We recently made changes to our Mansize branding and will now be labeled as Extra Large keep an eye out in shops".

Thank you for sharing your concern. We recently made changes to our Mansize branding and will now be labeled as Extra Large keep an eye out in shops. If you would like more information please fill up our form https://t.co/Qcpf8jokzY or call our consumer service 0800 626 008. — Kleenex (@Kleenex_UK) October 12, 2018

But opinion appears mixed on the change.

One Twitter user suggested: "Do women have different colds to men which mean they have different tissues?".

Really @Kleenex ? Do women have different colds to men which mean they have different tissues? pic.twitter.com/fbwv3ZrTBp — Douglas Butt (@dougpeterbutt) October 7, 2018

While another said: "I'm female, and I don't feel 'unequal' by using a product named 'Mansize'. I actually prefer these ones".

Do you know what.. it's actually okay to NOT BE OFFENDED BY EVERYTHING! I actually hate my generation of serial offenders! ??????? I'm female, and I don't feel "unequal" by using a product named 'Mansize'. I actually prefer these ones! ??https://t.co/AkzGpOnIif — Samantha Jade ?? (@sammyyjadee) October 18, 2018

Another gave an example of why she thought the change should happen.

Hi @Kleenex_UK. My 4yo son asked me what was written here. Then he asked, why are they called mansize? Can girls, boys & mummies use them? I said: I don't know & yes of course. He suggests you should call them "very large tissues". It is 2018 pic.twitter.com/SeOg32RsDV — Lisa Hancox (@LisaMHancox) October 10, 2018

Kleenex For Men tissues were launched in 1956.

The company is part of Kimberly-Clark, whose brands include Andrex and Huggies.

Its products are sold in more than 175 countries and locations.