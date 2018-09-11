Kerry nursing home not compliant with several standards and regulations

Seven nursing homes around the country were found to be non-compliant with regulations and standards.

A tranche of new reports from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspected 19 facilities.

HIQA found evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards in 12 of the centres.

These inspections found that residents' needs were generally being met and care was being delivered in line with national standards and regulations.

However, evidence of non-compliance was found in seven centres.

The Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel, Co Kerry was found to be not compliant in 14 areas.

This was in areas such as staffing, records, governance and management, notification of incidents, food and nutrition and infection control.

In an unannounced inspection in May, inspectors said they were not satisfied that staff were appropriately supervised - in that there was evidence of areas of residents care not completed, such as food and drinks left beside residents which had gone cold due to staff not made available to assist the resident.

They also found that overall records were not kept in such a manner as to be "accessible and available for inspection" as required by regulations.

Incidents and complaints

On reporting of incidents, HIQA said: "Quarterly notifications had not been received by HIQA as required by the regulations.

"This had also been identified as an issue previously."



While on making complaints, the inspectors found: "The complaints procedure was updated during the inspection to meet the requirements of legislation.

"The complaints log was not made available to the inspectors during the inspection despite numerous requests to see same."

Nursing home premises

Inspectors also found issue with the premises themselves.

"The centre was not suitably decorated, paint was seen to be off the walls in many parts of the centre.

"Maintenance records and contracts for the maintenance of equipment were not in place for much of the equipment including, beds, wheelchairs and hoists whose service record was out of date.

"Storage in the centre was limited and some items were seen to be inappropriately and dangerously stored, blocking corridors and impeded fire

exits."

It also found rusting garden furniture in an internal courtyard "which was not safe for residents use."

Food and nutrition

Finally on food and nutrition, HIQA found: "The menu available was limited in choice and was only a one week cycle.

"The menu was displayed in the dining room but in small print and was not readily available to the residents.

"There was only one option per day and if you did not like it you would be offered something else.

"However as residents were not asked on a daily basis what they would like it was difficult to know if they required an alternative.

"Gravy and sauces were served on the plate as standard and also not offered as a choice for residents.

"There was no evidence of a dietician input into the menu and there was no home baking undertaken in the centre."