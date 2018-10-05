US senators move towards Kavanaugh vote as hundreds arrested in Washington protests

Senators in the US are moving towards a vote on whether to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, with a procedural vote expected today ahead of a possible final one over the weekend.

Republicans and Democrats spent yesterday reviewing a report on an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

Both sides offered differing responses - with Republicans saying it offered no corroboration for the allegations, and Democrats sharply criticising the scope of the probe.

Judge Kavanaugh has again denied the 'wrongful and sometimes vicious' allegations made against him.

He publicly addressed senators last Thursday, which followed testimony from accuser Dr Christine Blasey Ford.

However, he has now acknowledged concerns about his emotional and often angry public testimony in Washington last week.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece published overnight, Judge Kavanaugh writes: "My testimony - both in my opening statement and in response to questions - reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character.

"I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad."

Following his own claims last week that he was subject to a "calculated political hit", in the op-ed Judge Kavanaugh insists that he is an "independent, impartial" judge who does not decide cases "based on personal or policy preferences".

Retired US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens yesterday said he no longer believes Judge Kavanaugh belongs on the high court, arguing: "His performance during the hearings caused me to change my mind".

Protesters opposed to Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington DC. Picture by: Douliery Olivier/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered in Washington DC yesterday calling for senators to reject Kavanaugh's nomination.

Comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski were among the hundreds of demonstrators arrested during the protests.

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

With a vote likely to only narrowly pass or fail, attention has continued to focus on four senators who have not made their final voting intentions known - Republicans Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, along with Democrat Joe Manchin.

Senators Flake and Collins appeared to express satisfaction with the FBI report in brief comments yesterday, leading to increased confidence from Republican leaders that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed.

However, US media reported that some of the undecided Republicans had yet to make a final decision and were continuing to consult with colleagues and constituents.

There was increased pressure on Senator Manchin, meanwhile, after his colleague Heidi Heitkamp - the only other Democrat who had been seen as a potential yes vote - confirmed that she would reject Kavanaugh's nomination.

Senator Heitkamp argued: "Both sides horribly handled the process around this nomination. We must learn from these mistakes."