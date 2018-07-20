K Club golf resort on the market for €80m

The K Club, host of the 2006 Ryder Cup, has been placed up for sale with a guide price of €80m.

The five-star hotel and golf resort in Co Kildare, Ireland, sits on a 550-acre estate with a 134 bedroom hotel.

It also has 18-hole golf courses, designed by the late Arnold Palmer, which hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup, 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and thirteen European Opens.

Built in 1832 by the Barton wine family, on the banks of the River Liffey, the original house was modelled on a French château and still retains many of its original architectural features.

It opened as a luxury hotel in 1991 and was Ireland's first AA Five Red Star Property.

The K Spa also offers a wide variety of treatments and features an outdoor hot tub, aromatic herb garden, treatment rooms and two private suites.

The resort also has a restaurant and cocktail bar - as well as 18 conference rooms.

Owner Michael Smurfit has put the property up for sale freehold, clear of management agreement and brand.

Tom Barrett from Savills Ireland said: "The K Club is one of the leading hotel and golf resorts in the world.

"As a freehold property, unencumbered by brand or management agreement, it offers vast potential for the next owner."