Justice Minister welcomes legal clarity over community CCTV schemes

The Justice Minister has welcomed assurances from the Data Protection Commission over community-based CCTV schemes.

It comes after the commission said data law isn't preventing the projects from being set up.

Groups across the country had raised concerns that they could be in breach of data protection legislation if they availed of the government-funded scheme.

However, the Commission says once local authorities take on the role of data controller, there is no legal impediment.

It also says new GDPR data protection regulations are not a barrier to installing the cameras.

In a statement, the commission said it is currently carrying out a "very broad inquiry into surveillance of citizens by the State sector for law enforcement purposes".

However, it explains: "Our inquiry is auditing, among many other things, existing Community based CCTV schemes to establish whether they are being run by the data controllers concerned in accordance with the principles of data protection.

"For the sake of clarity, it is important to note that the Data Protection Commission has not called for any pause on the roll-out of any proposed Community based CCTV schemes or for the decommissioning of any existing scheme that has been authorised by the Garda Commissioner."

Charlie Flanagan today welcomed the commission's statement on the matter, saying it should help clarify concerns communities and local authorities had.

The Justice Minister said: "[It should] provide further reassurance to them that community CCTV schemes, when duly authorised, have a clear legal basis.

"I am confident that local authorities will also be reassured by this confirmation that they are not required, as a result of their role as data controller, to monitor CCTV live feeds on a continuous basis."

He added there there is €1 million funding a year available to community groups who want to set up CCTV schemes, and urged any interested groups to contact his department.