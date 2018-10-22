Justice Minister insists every immigration and deportation decision is "fully considered"

Only around 130 deportation orders against minors in Ireland have been enforced in recent years, according to the Justice Minister.

Charlie Flanagan says the process that decides whether people are deported should be fair and just, and that only a 'small number' of applications to stay here are refused.

His comments come after it emerged Eric Zhi Ying Xue, a nine-year-old from Bray in Co Wicklow, is facing deportation to China, even though he was born and has lived all his life in Ireland.

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for the deportation order against Eric to be revoked.

Local TD and Health Minister Simon Harris has also intervened in support of the schoolboy.

I stand with Eric Zhi Ying Xue in Bray. He is 9. He is Irish. He was born in Holles Street. He is part of our community. On humanitarian grounds alone, this should be resolved. Common sense must prevail. Have made representations to that effect. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 18, 2018

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he cannot comment on individual cases, but stressed that the process for deciding on immigration matters takes all factors into consideration.

He said: "We process on an annual basis approximately 250,000 applications for permission to reside in the State - for visas, for citizenship, for international protection. Of this, a very small number are refused - but these are refused after due and careful consideration has taken place.

"Looking at the numbers going back over the next five years, there have been 134 deportation orders enforced against minors or young people since 2013 - that contrasts with almost 20,000 minors being granted Irish citizenship in that same period of time."

Minister Flanagan also noted: "I can tell you, without entering into the detail of any case, that every case is fully considered - and that will continue to be the case."

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice