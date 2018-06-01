Judgement in Freddie Thompson’s murder trial to be delivered next month

A judgement in Freddie Thompson’s murder trial will be delivered by the non-jury Special Criminal Court next month.

The 36-year-old from Loreto Road in Maryland, Dublin 8 denies murdering David Douglas at a shoe shop in Dublin city in July 2016.

At around 4pm on July 1st 2016, a lone gunman entered a shoe shop on Dublin’s Bridgefoot Street owned by David Douglas’ partner.

He was working there at the time with his daughter and was leaning up against a counter when the gunman opened fire.

The prosecution does not claim Freddie Thompson pulled the trigger.

He's accused of driving one of a number of cars believed to have been used to carry out what was described in court as a “carefully planned execution”.

Earlier in the trial, the three judges were shown CCTV footage purporting to show Mr Thompson breaking up a mobile phone and handing the parts to a woman near the murder scene shortly afterwards.

On behalf of the prosecution, Tony McGillicuddy urged the court to return a guilty verdict on the basis of all the strands of circumstantial evidence.

In his closing address, defence barrister Michael O’Higgins said the identification evidence used fell drastically short of the required standard.

A judgement will be delivered by the court on July 24th.