Judge calls for alcohol breath tests at teen discos

A judge in Cork has called for teens to be randomly breathalysed before entering underage discos.

Judge James McNulty suggested that parents sign 'parental responsibility commitments' which would include their consent for random drink and drug testing of their children.

He was speaking as three venues in Cork applied for new licences to hold underage events.

He reportedly referenced a number of incidents this year – including one at Bandon Rugby club where a 'field hospital' was set up to deal with drunk teenagers.

On The Hard Shoulder this evening, child psychology expert Stella O'Malley said parents have to shoulder some of the blame for underage drinking –and warned that the idea of random breath testing is over the top.

She said previous generations have instilled a binge drinking culture in Irish society.

“This crazy attitude of getting absolutely plastered because you can’t get drink in the venue,” she said.

“The problem is this really intense attitude that the children have learned from our culture – and we are responsible for that – this idea that you have to get absolutely plastered for it to be a good night.

“That is a deep-rooted attitude in Ireland. It is really sad but it is really, really deeply rooted.”

Psychotherapist Linda Hanlon said parents should be careful in terms of how they relate to alcohol and “what kind of messages we are modelling early on.”

“Probably the best advice we can give is in terms of early education," she said.

“It will help in terms of how our children will then go on to relate to their own bodies and try and minimise the impact of experimentation.”

These people have mixed views on the plan.