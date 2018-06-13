Joining The Dots: Documentary On Newstalk

New Newstalk Documentary exploring the importance of the food-energy-water nexus for sustainable economic growth and development in Malawi.

Is climate change the biggest long term threat facing Malawi? This week on Documentary on Newstalk, Producer/Presenter Susan Cahill travels through the towns and villages of Malawi to see how some of the poorest regions of our world suffer the most from climate change. In ‘Joining the Dots’ Susan Cahill meets with an impressive range of farmers and fishermen who are using climate smart technologies to mitigate the damaging effects of climate change and interviews a high profile range of environmental activists, politicians and economists who are advocating for a greener future.

BROADCAST DETAILS: ‘Joining the Dots will be broadcast on Saturday the 16th of June from 9pm to 10pm and on Sunday the 17th of June from 7am to 8am.

PODCAST: The podcast will be available at http://www.newstalk.com/documentaryonnewstalk after the broadcast.

CREDITS: ‘Joining the Dots: The importance of the Food-Energy-Water Nexus for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development in Malawi ‘is sponsored by the Simon Cumbers Media Fund.

DOCUMENTARY CONTRIBUTORS: