Joe Schmidt to step down as Ireland coach after Rugby World Cup

Joe Schmidt will step down as Ireland coach after next year's Rugby World Cup.

The IRFU confirmed the news this morning, saying Andy Farrell will become head coach after the tournament.

Schmidt has been has been in charge of Ireland since 2013, following a stint coaching Leinster.

Since he took over, Ireland has won three Six Nations Championships, including the Grand Slam this year.

Breaking News: Joe Schmidt to finish coaching after RWC2019. Andy Farrell will become head coach after that tournament.

Announcing his decision, Mr Schmidt says he's finishing coaching to 'prioritise family commitments'.

In a statement, he said: "I feel that Irish rugby is in good hands.

"The management and players have been incredible to work with and the tremendous support we have had, particularly at home in the Aviva, but where ever we have travelled has been uplifting.

"There are some inspiring challenges over the next 11 months so there's plenty of motivation for me to continue working hard, alongside the other management staff, so that the team can be as competitive as possible."

Today's announcement comes only a day after Schmidt was named World Rugby Coach of the Year 2018, while Ireland was also named Team of the Year.

In a big night for Irish rugby, Johnny Sexton was also named World Rugby Player of the Year.

It capped a triumphant month for the squad, which included the first ever Irish home win against New Zealand.