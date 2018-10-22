Joan Freeman says she'd consider running for President again if unsuccessful this time

Independent candidate Joan Freeman says she would consider running for President again if she's unsuccessful this time around.

All six Presidential candidates have been on the campaign trail today ahead of Friday's vote.

Senator Freeman said she'd 'certainly think about' running again if she isn't elected to Áras an Uachtaráin this week.

She observed: "I have been so honoured and privileged having my name on a ballot paper.

"The best part of all was meeting the people and the initiatives around the country. I've fallen in love with Ireland because of the people - I've fallen back in love, and I feel a great tenderness towards the Irish people."

Meanwhile, businessman Gavin Duffy suggests he could have gained real momentum in the race for the Áras - if his two Dragons' Den colleagues had stayed out of the election.

Mr Duffy's admitted he is disappointed in his current standing in the polls, which have him on single-digit support.

He's convinced his campaign's been hit hard by the decision of two other 'Dragons' - Peter Casey and Sean Gallagher - to enter the race.

Speaking to Matt Cooper on Today FM, he observed: "I was a person who was in since July - so when I declared my intention to seek a nomination, my understanding at that stage was... I was in fact told by a political associate of Seán Gallagher that 1000% he wasn't going to run.

"We do know that at Seán's launch he confirmed it was August that he eventually made the decision he was going to run."

He added: "I entered the race thinking I was going to be the one business candidate... and then we end up with the situation where we have three people from the one TV programme - that certainly wasn't on my spectrum of consideration when I was going forward."