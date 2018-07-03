Joan Burton's house broken into while she attended community event on crime

Former Táiniste Joan Burton's house has been burgled while she attended a community gathering on crime.

Gardaí had called the meeting in Huntstown following a wave of attacks in her constituency in west Dublin.

The Labour TD was at the event when her house was broken into.

A female suspect was arrested at the house after neighbours noticed suspicious activity.

The arrested woman is due in court later today in connection with the incident.

Deputy Burton says everyone is OK, but she will now have to reassess her security.

She explained: "I've had the unfortunate experience of being broken into on many occasions. On each occasion, you just give thanks that nobody is injured, nobody is hurt.

"Then you have a look again at security, and see what can you do upgrade and modernise security."

Labour’s @joanburton says it’s lucky no one was injured after her home was broken into last night. She says she doesn’t know if she was targeted pic.twitter.com/dGChxvF2R8 — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) July 3, 2018

Speaking earlier today, Deputy Burton observed: "The burglar [was] able to take out one of the panes of glass in our kitchen window. There wasn't a scratch on it - I have to say, that shocked me more than anything else."

Reporting by Paul Quinn and Stephen McNeice