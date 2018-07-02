Jastine Valdez is laid to rest in the Philippines

Jastine Valdez has been laid to rest in her hometown of Aritao in the Philippines.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in May.

Her body was found in Rathmichael in Dublin two days after her disappearance - less than a day after suspect Mark Hennessy was shot dead by gardaí.

A mass was held to remember her in Dublin on Sunday.

Honorary Consul for the Philippines in Ireland, Mark Congdon, said: "We remember the sincere pouring of empathy of both the people of the Philippines and Ireland and all the incredible acts of quiet kindness shown in respect of Jastine, a young girl at the beginning of an exciting journey in life who was tragically and inexplicably taken.

"We remember the Hennessy family, innocent victims subsumed by this senseless tragedy.

"Most of all we remember a beautiful young daughter, grand daughter, cousin and friend.

"A young, hard working lady, full of love, fun, joy and so many dreams for the future."

Jastine was laid to rest alongside her late grandfather and uncle.

In Filipino culture, they believe the soul leaves the body after 40 days.

This also coincides with Ms Valdez's 25th birthday.