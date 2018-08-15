Italy bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 35 as search for survivors continues

Three children were among the victims, Italy's interior minister said

Italian officials have confirmed that the death toll from yesterday's bridge collapse in Genoa has risen to 35.

Search and rescue operations in the port city continued overnight, with rescuers working to find any survivors trapped underneath the rubble.

In social media posts this morning, interior minister Matteo Salvini confirmed that at least 35 people are now known to have died.

Three children - aged 8, 12 and 13 - are said to be among those who died.

Mr Salvini yesterday insisted that 'those responsible for the disaster' will be held to account.

A 200 metre section of the bridge collapsed at around noon on Tuesday.

At least 16 other people were injured when the bridge - part of the A10 toll road which runs into Genoa - came down during stormy weather, bringing dozens of vehicles down with it.

More than 300 firefighters were deployed to the scene yesterday, while investigators are working to establish what caused the bridge to come down.

Seven people are said to have been pulled alive from the rubble.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte insisted that safety efforts would be increased across the country in the wake of the tragedy.

He said: "It's necessary that the maintenance is even more strict, and the checks even more punctual and rigorous. 

"We must prevent such tragedies from happening - all citizens should be able to travel safely, and we will work to prevent this from happening again."

The bridge which collapsed runs over roads, a railway line, a river and a number of buildings. 


