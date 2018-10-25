Islanders to vote in Presidential Election today

People living on islands off the west coast will today cast their votes in the Presidential Election and Blasphemy Referendum.

Over 2,000 people registered to vote on 12 islands off the west coast will cast their votes today.

A moratorium on broadcast coverage will come into force at 2pm – bringing the campaign proper to a close.

Polls will open throughout Ireland at 7am tomorrow morning and will close at 10pm tomorrow night.

The count will get underway on Saturday morning at 9pm.

The presidential hopefuls made their last pitch to the nation in the final TV debate of the campaign last night.

Incumbent President Michael D Higgins continues to hold a dominant lead and did not take part in the debate.

In a much more light-hearted affair than previous debates, five of the six candidates answered questions ranging from their views on deportation to whether they know the price of a litre of milk.

Seán Gallagher attacked the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the political establishment for backing Michael D Higgins – while Liadh Ní Riada said the other candidates don’t understand ordinary people.

Gavin Duffy overestimated the price of a pint of milk, while Peter Casey admitted he did not know how much jobseekers allowance is.

Meanwhile Joan Freeman admitted she is a “one trick pony” – and said if elected, mental health would be the issue that would define her Presidency.