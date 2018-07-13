Irish-based diver returns home to hero's welcome after role in Thai cave rescue

Irish-based diver Jim Warny is back on Irish soil after taking part in the dramatic cave rescue in Northern Thailand.

The Belgian received a hero’s welcome at Shannon Airport in County Clare after touching down in the past hour.

Mr Warny hit world headlines for his part in the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach who were trapped in a flooded cave complex in Thailand for over two weeks.

Congrats to fellow 🇧🇪Belgian national Jim Warny, resident of 🇮🇪Ennis, Co. Clare and expert cave diver, who played a decisive role in saving the lives of the 12 boys and their coach in Thailand #ThaiCaveRescue! pic.twitter.com/1VnkslP5KV — Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw (@PEDeBauw) July 10, 2018

Speaking the arrivals hall of Shannon Airport, Mr Warny said he was very fortunate to have been able to take part, but insisted that the boys were the true heroes of the story.

“Cave diving and caving is something I do on a weekly basis,” he said.

“It is a highly dangerous activity – that is why we train.

“We are at it for so many years that we are able to manage the risk.”

Mr Warny has lived in Ennis for 15 years and was greeted by friends and family as he touched down this morning.

Among the crowds were is fiancee Asia Mania, his dad Rene Warny and members of the Irish Cave Rescue Organisation.

The Lufthansa engineer said he was relieved to finally be home.

"I am very happy to be back with my family, my fiancee and my dad," he said. "I know they have been worried.

"I am very fortunate to have been able to do this. The true heroes are those boys who have endured way more.

Fiancee Asia Mania said she was "very happy" to have her fiancee home.

"I was worried for him but he is so good at what he does. He goes caving and diving constantly and I have complete trust in him, he is the best."

Mr Warny's dad Rene said he is "very proud" of his son.

"There is someone up there, his mother in heaven, who is very proud of him too," he said.

The Mayor of Ennis, Claire Colleran Molloy was one of those gathered at Shannon Airport waiting for Mr Warny to touch down.

“He is the father of a young lad himself,” she said “And you know he still had no issue with volunteering to go an assist in the rescue of 12 young boys and a coach.”

Jim Warny is greeted by his fiancee Asia Mania as he arrives into Shannon Airport, 13-07-018. Image: Arthur Ellis Photography