Irish woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

An Irish woman has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her fiancé in Sydney last February.

27-year-old Wexford native Cathrina Ann Cahill is accused of stabbing 29-year-old David Walsh, also from Wexford, after a fight outside their home in Padstow.

It happened in February 2017.

The court in Sydney heard that the relationship had been abusive and Ms Cahill may have been suffering from post traumatic stress at the time.

The couple were both originally form Wexford.

Ms Cahill was originally charged with murder and was due to face trial today.

However the charge was downgraded and she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The sentencing hearing is due to start on November 1st.