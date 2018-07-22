Irish woman dies in Canada car crash

An Irish woman has died in a car crash in Canada.

Police and emergency services responded to the single vehicle rollover on a motorway in Maidstone on Wednesday.

Maidstone is a town in the central Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Broadcaster CBC says the woman was found dead at the scene and was the only person in the car.

Police say her family has been notified.

Reports say the crash is under investigation with assistance from a collision reconstructionist and the local coroner's office.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing on-going consular assistance.