PICTURES: Irish troops return home after six month Golan Heights mission

More than 100 Irish soldiers have returned home, after a six-month long deployment in the Golan Heights and Syria.

The 119 Irish troops are from the 57th Infantry Group and were part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Officer Commanding the 57th Infantry Group, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Brownen, with his wife Anita and their children | Image: Defence Forces Press Office

They returned to Dublin Airport's Terminal One early on Tuesday morning.

The personnel were met by their families and friends.

The 57th Infantry Group were drawn primarily from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, stationed in Stephen's Barracks, Kilkenny - but also from personnel drawn from all over the country.

A member of the 57th Infantry Group is reunited with his daughter on his return from Syria | Image: Defence Forces Press Office

The 57th Infantry Group were the first Irish unit to redeploy to Syria following a United Nations evacuation of personnel in 2014.

Family members await the arrival of members of the 57th Infantry Group | Image: Defence Forces Press Office

Their replacements, the 58th Infantry Group, have completed their deployment to Syria and have joined their UNDOF colleagues.