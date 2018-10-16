PICTURES: Irish troops return home after six month Golan Heights mission

The personnel were met by their families and friends
More than 100 Irish soldiers have returned home, after a six-month long deployment in the Golan Heights and Syria.
The 119 Irish troops are from the 57th Infantry Group and were part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).
They returned to Dublin Airport's Terminal One early on Tuesday morning.
The 57th Infantry Group have landed in Dublin. Welcome home all! #óglaighnahéireann #strengthenthenation #undofrotation #homecoming pic.twitter.com/vwgcDqDESF— Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) October 16, 2018
The 57th Infantry Group were drawn primarily from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, stationed in Stephen's Barracks, Kilkenny - but also from personnel drawn from all over the country.
The 57th Infantry Group were the first Irish unit to redeploy to Syria following a United Nations evacuation of personnel in 2014.
Their replacements, the 58th Infantry Group, have completed their deployment to Syria and have joined their UNDOF colleagues.