Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin arrives in Perth following attempted around the world race

Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin has arrived in Perth, after his vessel was severely damaged last month.

The 32-year-old Irish sailor was taking part in the Golden Globe Race 2018 - a solo, non-stop sailing race around the world - when his yacht, the Hanley Energy Endurance, was dismasted in an extreme storm.

From Goatstown in Dublin, he had attempted to be the first Irish man ever to complete the 30,000 mile race around the globe - which is attempted without assistance or modern technology.

He docked on Monday aboard the Australian naval vessel, HMAS Ballarat.

Speaking in Perth, Mr McGuckin said: "It's fantastic to be here in Perth.

"While Australia was never my intended final port, I couldn't be happier and more grateful right now.

"My journey started some 92 days ago, when I departed France on the Hanley Energy Endurance in an attempt to sail alone non-stop around the world.

"In a horrendous storm, my yacht was capsized and dismasted as was my competitor Abhilash Tomy's yacht.

Gregor McGuckin | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

"I was uninjured and was planning to sail to safety - however, Abhilash was not so lucky.

"He suffered a back injury and was in immediate danger so I built a jury rig and set a course for his location.

"Thankfully, we were both picked up and Abhilash is now recovering."

"The real heroes"

He added: "The real heroes today are the professionals that coordinate and execute such missions.

"All services were tested to their limits and excelled. The international cooperation between Australia, France, and India has proven that no matter how remote, there is always cover and the investment in naval assets and training paid off."

He also thanked the crew of the Ballarat, who he understood had returned early from leave.

On the race itself, he added: "My thoughts are very much with my fellow competitors.

"My incident merely underpins the challenges they face and I am sure we would all wish the remaining boats a safe passage until the race completes next year."

Indian Ocean storm

Mr McGuckin set sail on July 1st from Les Sables d'Olonne in France, and was in fourth position in the race when an extreme storm struck the Indian Ocean on September 21st.

His yacht was rolled 360 degrees - taking the mast vertically into the water and causing irreversible damage.

After stabilising, he heard a distress call from a fellow race competitor - Indian sailor, Abhilash Tomy.

Mr McGuckin built a jury rig and hand-steered his yacht for four days to assist in the rescue of his fellow competitor, before Abhilash Tomy was reached by the French vessel FPV Osiris.

The vessel then sailed to evacuate Gregor from his yacht to prevent the need for a second rescue mission.

The pair were treated at a medical centre on Ile Amsterdam (Amsterdam Island) in the southern Indian Ocean.