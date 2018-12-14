Irish restaurant chain JoBurger goes into liquidation

The company outlets included Crackbird and Bar Giuseppe

A Jo Burger restaurant in Dublin in 2012 | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Irish restaurant chain JoBurger has gone into liquidation.

The company has several outlets including JoBurger, Crackbird, Hey Donna and Bar Giuseppe offerings around Dublin city.

In a statement, the company says it is to crease trading "effective immediately".

"A combination of factors including challenging trading conditions have forced this move," it adds.

"We would like to thank our many customers for their years of support, but mostly thank you and sorry to all our crew and suppliers for their dedication and trust."

The group also ran Skinflint and Bear restaurants.

It is thought the group employed around 100 people.

Commenting on the closure Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), said: "It's unfortunate for the business owner himself, the staff and also his customers.

"The market in our opinion is quite saturated at the moment with the number of restaurants in Dublin - also the cost of doing business has risen rapidly over the last number of years.

"We have cited this to the Government that issues around insurance rates, rents and also next year with the increase of the VAT from 9% to13.5% is going to have a huge detrimental effect (on) our industry."


