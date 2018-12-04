Irish man named as one of the highest-paid YouTube stars

A 28-year-old Irish man has been named as one of the top gaming influencers in the world.

Forbes magazine has put vlogger Seán McLoughlin eighth on its list of the highest-paid YouTube stars.

It says he made €14m last year.

Mr McLoughlin, who hails from Westmeath but lives in the UK, uses the alias Jacksepticeye.

He first took to YouTube in 2012, then started posting daily in 2013.

"I wanted to just make people laugh and smile and feel like they belonged somewhere," he said.

He delivers commentary on games as he plays them in realtime.

Forbes says he has signed with Revelmode - a sub-network of Disney's Maker Studios.

He is also developing exclusive content for live-streaming platform, Twitch.

His videos have been viewed over 7.2 billion times.

Forbes describes him as "foulmouthed, energetic" and "the most popular YouTuber in Ireland".

It says the total reach of its top 10 influencers is over 34 million followers on Instgram, more than 28 million Twitter followers and 152 million YouTube subscribers.