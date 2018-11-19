Irish man found dead in Copenhagen harbour

An Irish man has died in the Danish city of Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Police said the 30-year-old was pulled from the water in the city’s Havnegade harbour at 10:27am yesterday morning.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A police investigation is underway, however a spokesperson confirmed that there was nothing criminally suspicious about the death.

Danish authorities are working with the

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the man's family.

Hundreds of Irish football fans are in Denmark today ahead of this evening’s Nations League match in Arhus.