Irish editor of 'Glamour' magazine moves it away from print

US-based Glamour magazine is to stop regular printing of its publication.

The magazine is instead to double down on digital, and expand its video and social content.

The magazine's editor, Cork woman Samantha Barry, said: "Our storytelling and service will continue to reach Glamour's audience on the platforms they frequent most - which means we're going to use print the way our audiences do - to celebrate big moments with ambitious special issues rather than on a monthly basis."

"Across every platform, Glamour is the ultimate authority for the next generation of change-makers; leading the conversations, informing and entertaining", she added.

Barry, a former Newstalk journalist, took over editorship at the Condé Nast-owned publication back in January.

Samantha Barry | Image: Condé Nast

She told The New York Times: "This is my plan, because it makes sense.

"It's where the audiences are, and it's where our growth is.

"That monthly schedule, for a Glamour audience, doesn't make sense anymore."

The publication is still expected to publish occasional print issues for specific events, such as its annual Women of the Year award.

Glamour is seen as one of the biggest fashion and beauty media brands in the world.

The company says it reaches more than 11 million unique monthly users online and has some 9.7 million print readers.

The magazine also has several international versions - including for the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.