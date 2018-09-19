Irish designer Orla Kiely announces closure of retail and online businesses

The designer's Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted
Irish designer Orla Kiely has announced the closure of her retail and online businesses.
An announcement on her company website says 'the retail and wholesale fashion business' - Kiely Rowan plc - has ceased trading as of Monday.
There were Orla Kiely stores in Kildare village and London, but those stores have now closed.
The statement notes that Orla Kiely's Home and Design licensing business won't be impacted by the closures, and its selection of accessories and homewares will continue to be sold through 'distribution partners'.
The brief statement adds: "Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support."
Ms Kiely - who graduated from NCAD in Dublin and is now based in London - is best known for her signature 'Stem' print.
