Irish citizens urged to avoid Gaza and surrounding areas as violence flares

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said Irish people should avoid travel to the Gaza Strip, and surrounding areas, as violence flares in the region.

It follows a raid and bombings by Israeli forces and multiple rocket launches from inside the Palestinian enclave.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Tuesday that his Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov is working with all sides to try and restore calm.

Urging all parties to "exercise maximum restraint", Mr Guterres noted that efforts to implement a ceasefire are ongoing in close collaboration with Egyptian authorities.

According to media reports, the latest violence erupted on Sunday evening when an Israeli special forces operation was exposed by troops several miles into the Strip that resulted in the death of at least six Palestinians.

People look at the rubble of a building in Gaza City on November 13th, 2018 after an Israeli air strike | Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Hamas forces reportedly responded with hundreds of rocket launches across the border.

Israeli forces continued the escalation by bombing several sites, including the Hamas-run television station Al-Aqsa TV.

A Palestinian from the occupied West Bank working in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon was also reportedly killed by rocket fire.

"Painstaking truce-efforts"

It was also reported that the group controlling the Gaza Strip has pledged to step up rockets attacks "if Israel continued its aggression".

The UN says this would further derail "the painstaking truce-efforts" on-going for months now.

The situation in the Gaza Strip has been extremely volatile since March, when demonstrations started at the border fence to protest against Israel's longstanding blockade and the deteriorating living conditions in Gaza.

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli security forces and more than 10,000 demonstrators have been wounded - half of them by live fire.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says Irish citizens in Israel and the Occupied Territories should exercise a high degree of caution.

It is also advising strongly against all travel to the Gaza Strip - including against non-essential travel within 40km of Gaza.

The department says: "The security situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory can be unpredictable. Please follow advice from local authorities and stay informed of the security situation.

"Tensions are high in Gaza following large-scale protests which have taken place regularly since March 2018, with high levels of violence and multiple casualties recorded."

It also says all demonstrations and public gatherings should be avoided.

The Israeli parliament passed a law in March 2017, which gives authority to immigration officials to deny entry to foreign nationals who have publicly called for a boycott of Israel and/or settlements.