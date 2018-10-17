Irish chef Donal Skehan to supply food for Virgin Atlantic flights

The food of Irish chef Donal Skehan is to be served on Virgin Atlantic routes.

Skehan says a brand new selection of dishes will be served in Virgin Clubhouse lounges across the world and on-board flights in Upperclass.

The meals will also be served in economy and premium cabins from 2019.

In a tweet, he explains: "Twelve months ago, Virgin Atlantic came to me with a big challenge - to help them be the airline that doesn't serve airline food".

"The interesting thing as part of this project is to try and experience all the different aspect of what Virgin Atlantic serves up.

"I feel like the challenge for us is to try and create a promise of food that is so different from other airlines that you become the airline that doesn't serve airline food".

It’s been a year in the making but I’m thrilled to tell you that I’m working with @VirginAtlantic to launch a brand new selection of dishes in Clubhouses across the world and on board in Upperclass with Economy & Premium cabins to follow in 2019! ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/H7Hs2YwgAo — Donal Skehan (@DonalSkehan) October 17, 2018

In 2017, the British carrier flew 5.3 million passengers and generated stg£2.7bn (€3.07bn) in revenue.

It employs over 9,800 people and was the first carrier in Europe to offer Wi-Fi across its entire fleet.

Virgin Atlantic flies to more than 200 destinations through a joint venture with Delta.

It also has code-share agreements with Flybe, Virgin Australia, Air China, India's Jet Airways and Air New Zealand.