Irish actress Caitriona Balfe receives Golden Globe nomination for fourth year in a row

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe has secured another Golden Globe nomination, while Irish co-production The Favourite has received five nominations.

Today's announcement marks Balfe's fourth nomination in a row for her work on the TV series Outlander.

The actress took to Twitter to express her excitement with the nomination:

Wow, thoroughly shocked and completely ecstatic to hear I am among the nominees for this years @goldenglobes A HUGE thank you to the HFPA for their continued support and a HUGE congratulations to Julia, Elizabeth, Sandra and Keri, I am beyond proud to be in your company. But 1/2 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 6, 2018

The Favourite - which is set to be released on New Year's Day - is the latest film from acclaimed Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, and marks his third collaboration with the Irish production company Element Pictures.

Its five nominations include nods for Olivia Colman in the best actress category, while Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are both up for best supporting actress.

It's also received nominations in the best motion picture (musical or comedy) and screenplay categories.

Irish production #TheFavourite lands five noms at the @goldenglobes including Best Actress (Olivia Colman) Best Supporting Actress for both Rachel Weisz & Emma Stone, Best Screenplay (Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara) and Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy! Out Jan 1st pic.twitter.com/3sihdJK6SG — Element Pictures (@ElementPictures) December 6, 2018

The Favourite is only one nomination behind Vice - which leads the film pack with six nominations - and is tied with Green Book and A Star Is Born.

In the TV categories, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story secured four nominations, while shows such as The Americans, Homecoming and Sharp Objects are competing in three categories.

The Golden Globes winners will be announced in LA on January 6th.