WATCH: Irish Rail issues stark warning over sitting on platform edges

The company is advising customers to stay behind the yellow line

Image via @IrishRail on Twitter

Irish Rail have issued a warning to people not to sit on the edges of platforms.

In a tweet, the company said: "Don't sit on platform edges: It could be your final resting place".

A short video shows a woman with her legs dangling over a platform edge as a train approaches.

The woman then pulls back quickly and rolls away from the platform as the train rushes by.

She is then seen walking around the platform afterwards.

The company is advising people to always stand behind the yellow line at stations.

According to Iarnród Éireann's Safety Report for 2016, one-third of safety incidents happened at the interface between the train and platform.

"Accidents of this type tend to pose the greatest risk of personal injury and are prioritised accordingly," the report said.

During 2016, there was an increase in the number of accidents involving customers and third parties to 261 from 202 in the previous year.


