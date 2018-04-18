Irish Rail drivers agree to resume training for new staff

The transport company says it will discuss concerns such as the working week and driver efficiency

Irish Rail drivers agree to resume training for new staff

A row over driver training at Irish Rail has come to an end.

Following a vote, existing staff have agreed they will continue to train new workers.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says, in return, the company will review certain driver conditions.

He explained that the dispute had delayed plans to introduce more frequent DART services.

He said: "The fact that we can resume driver mentoring means that over the coming months we'll complete that driver training for classes that were under way, and be able to start expanding DART services - getting to that frequency of every ten minutes."

Mr Kenny added: "We've also committed to discussing other issues of concern to drivers - including the working week, and driver efficiency."

The rail company says it hopes to increase DART frequency during September, subject to approval by the National Transport Authority.


