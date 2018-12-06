Ireland's top YouTube videos revealed

A video of a 12-year-old Irish girl performing on the Ellen show in the US has become one of Ireland’s most popular YouTube videos of the year.

The US talk show host featured Cork native Allie Sherlock on the show after seeing a video of her busking on the streets of Dublin.

The phenomenal performance has been viewed nearly three million times and was the third most popular video in Ireland this year.

Ms Sherlock was not the only 12-year-old to make the list – with the top spot taken by a video of 12-year-old Mason Ramsey form the US, yodelling in a Walmart in Illinois.

His a cappella version of the Hank Williams country and western classic 'Lovesick Blues' has racked up nearly 60 million views worldwide

He has gone on to feature on talk shows, has signed a record deal and has released his first single.

An Irish priest's performance on Britain's Got Talent, Ariana Grande's Carpool Karaoke and Ireland's Eurovision song also made the Top 10.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s YouTube introduction of her newborn child to the world came in second.

This year’s version of ‘The Dress’ was the “Yanny vs. Laurel” debate – and the AsapSCIENCE YouTube channel’s solution was the fifth most watched YouTube video in the country.

