Ireland votes to repeal blasphemy from the Constitution

The landslide victory was announced this evening

A teller counts Blasphemy Referendum votes at the Citywest convention centre Saggart Dublin, 27-10-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Ireland has voted to repeal the reference to blasphemy in the Constitution by a huge majority.

 

The results were announced in Dublin Castle this evening.  

65 percent of the population, and every constituency, voted to pass the referendum, with 35% against.

It's the first time each constituency has voted in favour of a referendum question since the vote to establish the Court of Appeal in 2013.

  • Total vote 1,489,694
  • For 951,650
  • Against 515,808
  • Spoiled 22,236

The Referendum was held alongside yesterday’s Presidential election – and official counting continued after President Higgins’ re-election was announced.

Exit polls had suggested that the Referendum would be carried by between 69% and 71% - and that result was borne out in the official count.

Following his election earlier this evening, President Higgins vowed to be a president “for all the people. For those who voted for me and for those who did not.”


