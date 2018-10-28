Ireland votes to remove blasphemy from the Constitution

Ireland has voted in favour of amending the Constitution in the blasphemy referendum.

The final result saw 64.85% vote in favour of removing the offence, while 35.15% were against the proposal.

It saw a national turnout of 43.79% - with 951,650 'Yes' votes and 515,808 for 'No'.

Almost 1.5 million people voted in Friday's referendum.

Source: referendum.ie

It is the first time every constituency has voted in favour of a referendum question, since the vote to establish the Court of Appeal in 2013.

High 'Yes' votes were seen in Kildare North, at 72%, as well as all the Dublin constituencies.

They all voted 70% or more to remove the measure.

There was a high 'Yes' turnout in Dún Laoghaire (75%) and Dublin Bay South (76%).

But it was a close race in Donegal, with the 'Yes' vote at 51.53% anfd 'No' at 48.47%.

Source: presidentialelection.ie

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins was elected to a second term with 822,566 votes.

Businessman Peter Casey came in second place with 342,727 votes.

He was followed by Seán Gallagher (94,514 votes), Liadh Ní Riada (93,987), Senator Joan Freeman (87,908) and Gavin Duffy (32,198).

There was 43.87% overall voter turnout in the Presidential vote.