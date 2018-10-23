Ireland to give almost €6m funding to Irish community in Britain

The Government has announced it is to give over stg£5.2m (€5.9m) in funding to the Irish community in Britain.

This is to be done through the Department of Foreign Affairs's Emigrant Support Programme (ESP).

It will see the money provided to 108 organisations in the UK.

Minister of State for the Diaspora, Ciarán Cannon, announced details of the funding during a visit to London on Tuesday.

In 2018, grants have been made to 108 organisations there in support of a range of projects through the ESP.

Minister Cannon said: "The diverse range of projects funded reflect the Government's continued commitment to these organisations, in particular those which provide frontline advisory services and community care to those in greatest need of support.

"They offer invaluable assistance to our emigrants, especially the most vulnerable, through advice and welfare programmes combating loneliness, homelessness, addiction and mental health issues."

Grants have been made to Irish cultural and sporting organisations - as well as business networks.

While this year, for the first time, dedicated funding was also provided to collaborative projects, which brought a range of organisations together.

Since its inception in 2004, the programme has assisted over 530 organisations in 34 countries with grants totalling over €158m.

Grants have ranged from small amounts for grass-roots groups, to major allocations to voluntary and community organisations.

In 2017, there were over 420 applications from more than 20 countries, requesting more than €20m worth of funding.

The programme has a budget of some €11.6m.