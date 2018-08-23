Ireland ranked fourth best 'travel experience' in the world

Ireland has been ranked the fourth best country in the world for 'travel experiences'.

The data was compiled from TripAdvisor ratings.

The travel site has unveiled research about the top places in the world for travellers to participate in local tours, activities and experiences - based on the combined average ratings and reviews of its users.



According to TripAdvisor: "Ireland's scenic landscapes, like a Howth Peninsula Hiking tour, and cultural experiences, like a Whiskey Tasting Tour of Dublin, propelled the country into the list of top five countries worldwide for experiences, making it also the best country in Europe for travel experiences".

Topping the list is Costa Rica, followed by New Zealand, Vietnam and Ireland - with Scotland coning in fifth place.



CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons, said: "I'm delighted to see that Ireland has been ranked the fourth best destination in the world for 'travel experiences'.

"The findings are based on travellers' own experiences on holidays here, so the inclusion of Ireland in this list is particularly good news - helping to give us ‘stand-out’ in a very competitive international marketplace.

"The great variety of things to see and do, activities and experiences is one of our unique selling points and makes Ireland such a great choice for a short break or holiday."