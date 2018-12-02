Ireland handed favourable Euro 2020 qualifying draw

Ireland have been drawn alongside Switzerland and Denmark in the 2020 European Football Championship qualifiers.

The draw took place in Dublin this morning.

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland were both placed in the pot of third seeds as the draw got underway at 11am.

Mick McCarthy's team have been placed in Group D alongside Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar.

The qualifying rounds will determine 20 of the 24 teams that compete in the tournament in 2020.

The tournament proper will be first to be held in venues across Europe – with Ireland one of 12 countries playing host to the games.

