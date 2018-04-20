Investigation under way after armed robbery at bank in Co Roscommon

The men are said to have been armed with a handgun and iron bars
Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Co Roscommon this afternoon.
Four men wearing balaclavas and gloves entered the building on Church Street in Strokestown just after 2pm with a handgun and iron bars.
A fifth man was waiting in a car outside.
The group escaped with a sum of cash in a black Audi in the Elphin Road direction.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Gardaí have not arrested anyone and investigations are ongoing.