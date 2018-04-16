Investigation launched in North after train conductor 'indecently assaulted'

The PSNI say it happened after the woman intervened with a group of rowdy male passengers
Police in the North are investigating after a female conductor was 'indecently assaulted' on board a train.
The incident happened on a Derry to Belfast service on Saturday.
The conductor is said to have intervened with a group of rowdy men.
She was grabbed by one of the men, and also verbally abused.
Police say the conductor was grabbed a second time by another member of the group as the men were leaving the train at Mossley West station.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The conductor was left extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal.
"It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job."
Investigators are calling for any witnesses to contact them.