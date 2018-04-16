Investigation launched in North after train conductor 'indecently assaulted'

Police in the North are investigating after a female conductor was 'indecently assaulted' on board a train.

The incident happened on a Derry to Belfast service on Saturday.

The conductor is said to have intervened with a group of rowdy men.

She was grabbed by one of the men, and also verbally abused.

Police say the conductor was grabbed a second time by another member of the group as the men were leaving the train at Mossley West station.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The conductor was left extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal.

"It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job."

Investigators are calling for any witnesses to contact them.