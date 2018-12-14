Investigation after taxi stolen in Drogheda

An investigation is underway after a taxi was stolen in Drogheda, Co Louth early this morning.

The carjacking happened at around 12:45am this morning.

The taxi driver - a man in his 30s - was transporting two men in the Termonfeckin Road area.

One of the men, allegedly armed with a knife, demanded the driver's cash and phone and forced him out of the car.

Gardaí say the men then left the scene in the stolen car.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have seen or anyone who may have information on the 2010 Silver Toyata Verso taxi to contact them.

They're also looking to speak to any witnesses, as well as anyone who was in the Termonfeckin Road area between 12am and 1am this morning.

Anyone with information about the carjacking can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-987-4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.