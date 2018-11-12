Investigation after man's body found in Dublin home

Gardaí say they are investigating "all the circumstances" after a man's body was found in north Dublin.

The man's body was found in his home in Hampton Square, on the Navan Road, in Dublin 7 on Monday morning at around 9.30am.

He is aged in his 40s.

His body has been removed to the Mater Hospital and a post mortem is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Gardaí say this will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigating officers are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the Hampton Square area on Monday morning between the hours of 7.00am and 9.40am.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone who has information in relation to this incident, to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-666-7008, the Garda Confidential Line at 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.