Investigation after man stabbed on bridge in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are investigating after a 29-year-old man was stabbed in Dublin city centre.

They are appealing for witnesses following the assault on the O'Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay.

It happened at around 11.45pm on Saturday night.

It is understood the man sustained a number of stab wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

The scene has been preserved to facilitate a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01- 6669-400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.