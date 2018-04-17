Investigation after body of newborn baby found in car boot

An investigation has taken place following the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in the boot of a car.

It is understood the mother suffered stillbirth in Co Offaly just before Easter.

The body of a newborn baby was discovered almost three weeks ago on March 29th near Birr.

The infant was found in the boot of a car and it is believed the mother had suffered a stillbirth in the vehicle a number of days before.

It is understood the case came to light after she presented herself to hospital.

A post mortem, carried out on Sunday April 1st, concluded the baby died of natural causes.

Gardaí are treating the case as a tragedy and a file is being prepared for the coroner.