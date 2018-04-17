Investigation after body of newborn baby found in car boot

It is understood the mother suffered stillbirth in Co Offaly

An investigation has taken place following the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in the boot of a car.

It is understood the mother suffered stillbirth in Co Offaly just before Easter.

The body of a newborn baby was discovered almost three weeks ago on March 29th near Birr.

The infant was found in the boot of a car and it is believed the mother had suffered a stillbirth in the vehicle a number of days before.

It is understood the case came to light after she presented herself to hospital.

A post mortem, carried out on Sunday April 1st, concluded the baby died of natural causes.

Gardaí are treating the case as a tragedy and a file is being prepared for the coroner.