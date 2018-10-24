Investigation after Rome Metro escalator 'collapses' with passengers on it

Many of the injured are said to be fans of the CSKA Moscow football team

Investigation after Rome Metro escalator &#39;collapses&#39; with passengers on it

Investigations are underway in Italy, after an escalator seemed to collapse on the Rome Metro.

It happened at the Repubblica station in the capital on Tuesday night, as fans of the visiting Russian football team CSKA Moscow were going to see a match.

Footage shared on social media showed people being crushed, as the escalator stairs gave way at the bottom.

More than 20 people were injured, while reports said one person had a foot partially severed in the crush.

There was panic as the escalator increased in speed, and people piled up at the bottom with nowhere to go.

At least two people required surgery for injuries to their legs, while one person was hauled to safety by a man on a parallel escalator.

Authorities said all of those wounded were taken to hospital.

People were seen being taken away on stretchers by ambulance. 

Italy's fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, said an investigation is ongoing.

The Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, visited the scene late on Tuesday night.