Intertrust Ireland to create up to 60 new jobs in financial services

Intertrust Ireland has announced that is to create up to 60 new jobs.

The firm says this is due to continued growth and additional service offerings.

Intertrust provides administrative services to clients operating and investing in international business.

It specifically focuses on providing services including AIFM solutions, aviation and structured finance services, corporate administration, and company secretarial, accounting and cash management.

Since 2009, Intertrust Ireland has grown to over 90 employees and is focusing on new recruitment within the Irish employment market.

It says the recent redevelopment of its office on Haddington Road in Dublin has increased capacity to allow for recruitment for up to 60 new positions over the coming years.

Speaking at the announcement, Business Minister Heather Humphreys says: "Ireland is now a major player and a very attractive location for international financial services companies from all over the world, and I'm delighted that Intertrust will grow their business here with the creation of up to 60 additional highly skilled jobs."

Intertrust Ireland MD, Imelda Shine, says: "Our business in Ireland has grown consistently over the past nine years.

"I'm very proud of our talented team who work very hard to meet the evolving needs of our dynamic clients on a daily basis.

The company has 2,500 specialists working from 40 offices in 29 countries.