Interpol President reported missing

The president of the international police organisation Interpol has been reported missing after travelling to China.

A French official says Meng Hongwei's wife has raised concerns.

He arrived in East Asia last month after leaving France.

He was elected in 2016 – but before that was a vice minister of public security in China.

Sky News' diplomatic editor Dominic Waghorn said: "China has a long history of officials and former officials going missing.

"They often resurface in court charged with corruption or tax evasion.

President Xi Jinping's increasingly authoritarian rule has seen thousands of officials caught up in anti-corruption purges. The regime has used them to settle political scores and punish insufficient loyalty."

He said that Mr Meng's appointment two years ago was controversial because of his personal record and China's "appalling record of human rights abuses".

"Eyebrows were raised at a Chinese official with Mr Meng's past ascending to the head of Interpol, not least because China is accused of abusing Interpol arrest warrants to ensnare dissidents and wayward officials living in exile."