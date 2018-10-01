Instagram vice president of product announced as new head of company

Instagram has said Adam Mosseri is the new head of the social media firm.

Co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger made the announcement online on Monday.

They said: "We are pleased to announce that Adam Mosseri, our current vice president of product, will become the Head of Instagram starting today.

"We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity - as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community.

"These are the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started, and we’re excited for Adam to carry them forward."

Mr Mosseri began his career as a designer, managed his own design consultancy, and then joined the Facebook design team in 2008.

Since he joined, he moved from design into product management, and spent time working on mobile and then news feed.

He was recently recruited to Instagram.

File photo

He will now oversee all functions of the business and recruit a new executive team - including a head of engineering, head of product and head of operations.

It comes just under a week since Mr Systrom and Mr Krieger announced they were leaving the Facebook-owned company.

They launched the photo-sharing app in 2010.

Continuing in their statement, the pair added: "Since we announced our departure, many people have asked us what we hope for the future of Instagram.

"To us, the most important thing is keeping our community - all of you - front and centre in all that Instagram does.

"We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive."