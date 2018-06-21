Instagram launches video service to compete with YouTube

Photo-sharing app Instagram has launched a new video service, which is seen as a competitor with video-streaming site YouTube.

Called IGTV, the new app is for watching long-form videos - which can be up to an hour long.

Up to now, the video limit on Instagram has been 60 seconds.

Speaking in San Francisco, CEO Kevin Systrom explained: "While there’s a stand-alone IGTV app, you’ll also be able to watch from within the Instagram app so the entire community of one billion can use it from the very start.

A screenshot of the new IGTV service | Image: Instagram

"IGTV is different in a few ways.

"First, it’s built for how you actually use your phone, so videos are full screen and vertical.

"Also, unlike on Instagram, videos aren’t limited to one minute. Instead, each video can be up to an hour long."

A screenshot of the new IGTV service | Image: Instagram

He added: "IGTV starts playing as soon as you open the app. You don’t have to search to start watching content from people you already follow on Instagram".

The service will also have 'channels' made by the video creators.

IGTV will be rolled out globally over the next few weeks on iOS and Android.